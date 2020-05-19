Jumia wins best e-commerce Website of the Year in Nigeria at BOICT Awards

Follow @ ShereeHanna

JUMIA, Nigeria’s largest online retailer, founded in Nigeria in early 2012, has scooped another big award as e-commerce Website of The Year.



The award was presented to JUMIA at the Beacon of ICT (BOICT) awards ceremony organised by Nigeria Communications Week Media that brings different players in the information, communication and technology sector together to identify the key brands that are championing the sector in the economy.



JUMIA won the award based on its efforts in helping to grow the e-commerce market in Nigeria since its launch.

Jumia beat out other online platforms such as Konga and OLX to take home the award for the biggest and best ecommerce website in Nigeria.



The e-commerce space in Nigeria has grown with a lot of players and Jumia’s Co-Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Martin who accepted the award on behalf of the company said: “We are excited that our efforts are continuing to pay off with the acceptance of our brand and retail e-commerce in Nigeria.

“The only way to stay No1 is by satisfying customers and expanding our reach. We would like to thank all our customers and all those who believe in us, hopefully next year we will take home this same award and more.”



Chike Onwuegbuchi, deputy editor-in-chief, Nigeria Communications Week newspaper, said: “The online retailer has endeared itself to Nigerians, hence it has become a household name.”



Mr Onwuegbuchi also noted that JUMIA maintained a leading position during the keenly contested voting period.

He praised the ingenuity of the online retailer, especially in the promotion of e-commerce and e-payment in the country, while recruiting many young Nigerians to drive the site.



The award was accepted by Co-CEO of Jumia Nigeria Nicolas Martin, Head of Marketing Jumia Nigeria Jonathan Doerr and Public Relations Manager Olamide Amosu.