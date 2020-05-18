MallfortheWorld introduces award-winning e-commerce platform to Middle East

Consumers in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar will now be able to shop online at over 150 leading United States retailers.

Today, MallfortheWorld announced that consumers in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar will now have access to more than 150 of the leading retailers in the United States through its app, marking its venture into the Middle East. MallfortheWorld is the parent company of the award-winning global e-commerce giant MallforAfrica. Growing at a steady rate, the app is available in Africa, the Caribbean, and now, the Middle East.

MallfortheWorld’s cross platform app (with both desktop and mobile versions available) is safe and fast and it provides consumers in the three countries with access to billions of items from hundreds of different e-commerce sites and stores in the United States including Tully's, BCBG, Madison Heart of New York, Newegg, Overstock, Carolee, World of Watches, Madison and Saks fifth Avenue, which are otherwise inaccessible to the Middle Eastern population. Products range from fashion, home/consumer electronics, footwear, sports, jewellery, health and beauty and many more.

Online shopping in the Middle East is rapidly evolving and has grown by 1,500 percent over the last decade. With a dynamic young population (and with one of the highest global per capita internet penetration levels) the online spending potential is quickly emerging as one of the highest in the world. According to a recent Hootsuite and We Are Social report, 62 percent of people in the UAE and 39 percent in Saudi Arabia made an online purchase in the last month, a 25 percent and 57 percent year-on-year increase respectively. Of these, 47 percent in UAE and 33 percent in Saudi Arabia made their purchases using their mobile phones.

Chris Folayan (CEO of MallfortheWorld) commented: “The Middle East has been on our radar for a while and we believe that this is right time to enter a high potential and developing e-commerce market which has all the right ingredients for us to make a mark for ourselves. Online shopping in the Middle East is on the rise and online sales are surging. Middle Eastern consumer appetite for American and European products is rapidly growing however access is very limited and this is where our unique business model comes into play. We plan to further expand our presence in the region with the addition of more markets before year-end.”

MallfortheWorld is the first-ever logistics, product delivery, payment, and e-commerce integration company offering consumers billions of products with zero inventory. “We have a very distinctive approach to the way we do business. Apart from managing payments, we also take care of the shipping, clearing, and delivery of the product to the customer. Our mission is to provide a simple way for merchants to sell into countries where they don’t ship and for customers, the ability to purchase items from foreign websites as conveniently as possible.” added Folayan.