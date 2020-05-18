Oracle to open cloud data centre in Abu Dhabi

Oracle has announced its plan to open a new cloud data centre in Abu Dhabi, enabling it to better deliver high performance cloud computing services to customers throughout the UAE.

It also revealed it will continue to increase its sales resources throughout the region by hiring more than 250 sales professionals. This comes as the company has more than doubled its workforce in the Middle East in the past three years.

Loic Le Guisquet, Oracle's President, EMEA and APAC, said: “As companies turn to cloud computing to modernise their business and drive innovation, we are seeing significant demand for Oracle Cloud – in the Middle East and around the world. We are investing in the infrastructure to support this demand by hiring new, top sales talent and by building new data centres. The Middle East is an important region for us and we will continue to invest here.”

Follow @BusinessRevME