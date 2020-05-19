Article
Technology

Orange and MTN partner for Mowali payments joint venture

By Marcus Lawrence
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

French telecommunications giant Orange announced on 22 November that it has partnered with MTN Group for a new payments joint venture, Mowali. The project will enable real-time interoperable payments across Africa regardless of mobile network.

Orange Money, the firm’s mobile financial services arm, and MTN Mobile Money have a combined reach of over 100mn mobile money accounts and mobile money operations.

The interoperability of the Mowali platform means that its potential userbase does not end there; this universality will enable the more than 338mn existing mobile money accounts across Africa to leverage the platform’s real-time, low-cost benefits.

In the statement, Orange said that the aim of Mowali is to expand mobile money usage by customers and merchants across African markets, as well as giving African users the assurance that payments can be sent and received anywhere regardless of operator.

SEE ALSO: 

“Increasing financial inclusion through the use of digital technology is an essential element in furthering the economic development of Africa, particularly for more isolated communities,” said Stéphane Richard, Orange Chairman and CEO, said in the company press release.

“This solution embodies Orange's ambition to be a leading player in the digital transformation of the continent. By joining forces with another of Africa’s market leaders, MTN, we aim to accelerate the pace of this transformation in a way that will change the lives of our customers by providing them with simpler, safer and more advantageous services.”

MTNOrange MoneyMobile bankingOrange
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability