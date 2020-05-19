SA Yahoo! website goes live....again

Yahoo! has officially re-launched its South African dedicated website.

As African Business Review reported, a Twitter account named @YahooNewsSA was created in November, sparking rumours that the US giant was planning to get its South African portal up and running again.

A new Yahoo! homepage and Yahoo! News section is now in service on the website. Matt West, Director Content Partners and Expansion Markets for Yahoo! commented: “This is a great opportunity for Yahoo! to bring its existing and new users in South Africa the best of Yahoo!’s services and content alongside great local content.”

The company had a South African presence in the 1990s, although the site was pulled from the net for unknown reasons. However West added that Yahoo! is confident of greater success this time round.

“This is a first step – there’s more to come – and we are enthusiastic about the bright future we see for everything that’s digital in South Africa. Internet users are coming rapidly online and Yahoo!’s unique combination of Science, Art and Scale positions us well to work with advertisers and agencies in growing the online advertising here.”

In January, South African users of Yahoo.com will be redirected to Yahoo.co.za.

