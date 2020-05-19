SAP and Accenture form ultimate partnership to develop new cloud-based solution

SAP and Accenture have teamed up to develop a cloud-based solution that will assist utility companies in improving business processes and customer experiences.

SAP Cloud for Utilities is an end-to-end solution which was the product of Project Elevate, which was announced in May 2019. The product will help utility companies to automate processes and real-time insights.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier, group chief executive for Accenture’s Resources business said: “Working with SAP and our utility industry co-innovation group to accelerate developing SAP’s cloud-based platform for utilities can enable our clients to better create new experiences for their customers while streamlining back office operations.

“These benefits are important for utilities to be more competitive in markets that are under growing pressure due to advancing technology and changing consumer preferences, including better home energy efficiency and increased interest in renewable energy sources.”

According to Accenture, this solution will be built upon the AP C/4HANA® suite, SAP S/4HANA® Cloud and SAP S/4HANA and will incorporate knowledge from Accenture Technology and Accenture Interactive. The collaboration on this project compliments a long-standing partnership between the two tech giants.

“SAP Cloud for Utilities is our strategic cloud solution, designed to support lead-to-cash processes that can enable utilities to capture new opportunities and develop fresh business models in the dynamic market for innovative commodity and non-commodity products,” SAP Industries Co-President Peter Maier said. “The industry needs to create great customer experiences with integrated solutions for short time-to-market and low cost-to-serve.”

