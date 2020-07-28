SAP and E.ON partner to build new technology platform

The development of the platform will make processes for billing and exchanging information with energy market participants in the future.

As part of the partnership, SAP and E.ON plan to build a new process and technology platform for E.ON’s network operations. The intention of the two partners is to set a new standard in Germany’s power grid business, by harnessing SAP’s cloud solutions.

As a result E.On’s will make its billing and information exchange more efficient and consistent, allowing energy suppliers, grid operators and metering point operators to share information faster, accurate and easier.

Moving to the new platform will allow E.ON to standardise its processes when it comes to its energy billing and data exchange systems, to provide consistent data. Having this capability will enable the company’s operations to deploy standard solutions, follow best practices and reduce the cost of developing custom software. The new platform will also benefit E.ON’s customers with leaner and standardised processes for a faster and more efficient response to requests.

The decision to develop this new platform was triggered by the integration of Innogy SE into the E.ON group. Those within the group will see process efficiency benefits from the project as early as 2022. The implementation of such innovative cloud solutions could save E.ON over 40% in long term costs.

As part of its operations, E.ON has to meet regulations set by the German Federal Network Agency - Bundesnetzagentur. The company’s partnership with SAP and its capabilities will help it to maintain compliance with new regulatory requirements, such as standard data exchange formats.

In addition, having its business processes running on SAP Cloud Platform will provide the company with an easier way to extend its processes due to its capability to continuously evolve, which provides E.ON with the opportunities to innovate.

“Partnering with SAP enables us to redesign processes and structures, especially following our acquisition of Innogy,” commented Thomas König, board member in charge of energy networks, E.ON SE. “This project will set a new standard in the market. Having maximum automation and standardization on the new platform will make our processes much more efficient.”

Christian Klein, CEO, SAP SE also highlighted that “the close partnership with E.ON is not only a powerful example of how technology can simplify business decision-making, bring about new business models and generate sustainable value. Today’s decision is also a strong commitment to industry cloud solutions from SAP and demonstrates that, when it comes to digital transformation, we are our customers’ partner of choice.”

