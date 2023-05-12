Leading digital workflow company ServiceNow has continued its recent series of acquisitions with the capture of German artificial intelligence specialist G2K.

The software giant has announced an agreement to take over the AI-powered platform in a bid to transform the retail space, as well as a host of other industries. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

It follows ServiceNow’s recent acquisitions of Hitch Works and Element AI as part of its commitment to bringing additional layers of AI-driven value to customers.

G2K’s technology allows organisations to connect real-time data across storefronts and other physical spaces for a complete view of operational data. ServiceNow plans to add G2K’s smart IoT tech to the Now Platform, enabling businesses to intelligently action digital and in-store data with enterprise-grade workflows.