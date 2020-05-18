Sherbiny Holdings chooses Xactly cloud-based technology

Saudi Arabia's Sherbiny Holdings has selected Xactly, a provider of cloud-based incentive solutions, to provide real-time visibility to help motivate employees and retain top performers.

“Xactly’s solution will give our reps anytime, anywhere access to their opportunities so that they know exactly how much their commission will be if they close a deal,” said Majed Sherbiny, Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to choosing Xactly, Sherbiny Holdings wasn’t able to provide reps easy access to the important sales data they need to stay connected and help close key opportunities. As a growing company, selecting a product that would scale with them and help drive sales behavior was of utmost importance.

“It’s always a challenge to find and retain top talent. I knew that Xactly’s products would not only help us automate our process, but would also help us attract, motivate and retain high performers through increased visibility and strategic objectives,” added Sherbiny.

