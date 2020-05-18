Article
Technology

Sherbiny Holdings chooses Xactly cloud-based technology

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Saudi Arabia's Sherbiny Holdings has selected Xactly, a provider of cloud-based incentive solutions, to provide real-time visibility to help motivate employees and retain top performers.

“Xactly’s solution will give our reps anytime, anywhere access to their opportunities so that they know exactly how much their commission will be if they close a deal,” said Majed Sherbiny, Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to choosing Xactly, Sherbiny Holdings wasn’t able to provide reps easy access to the important sales data they need to stay connected and help close key opportunities. As a growing company, selecting a product that would scale with them and help drive sales behavior was of utmost importance.

“It’s always a challenge to find and retain top talent. I knew that Xactly’s products would not only help us automate our process, but would also help us attract, motivate and retain high performers through increased visibility and strategic objectives,” added Sherbiny.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Saudi ArabiasoftwareSherbiny HoldingsXactly
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability