Fast-growing tech firm Rokt expands European presence

Rokt, the rapidly-growing e-commerce technology firm, has announced the expansion of its presence in Europe thanks to partnerships with Uber Eats and ManoMano.

The New York-based business, which is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary, was valued at US$2.4 billion back in December.

This followed a secondary funding round led by investment firm Square Peg and asset manager Wellington Management, while plans for an IPO are in the pipeline.

Rokt is building upon its existing partnership with the food delivery platform, Uber Eats, and has formed a new relationship with ManoMano, which bills itself as the biggest marketplace in Europe for DIY, home and garden products.

Uber Eats extends services across Europe with Rokt

Uber Eats, a leader in the food delivery industry, already has a presence in the UK, Germany and France. Thanks to Rokt’s expanded partnership with Uber Technologies, this is being extended across Spain and Ireland.