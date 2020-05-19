UK government proposes to install EV charging points in all new homes

The UK government has launched a public consultation on building regulations across the nation, suggesting all new-build homes are fitted with electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

Alongside the consultation are “a package of announcements to support electric vehicle drivers and improve the experience of charging” the government claims.

“The proposals aim to support and encourage the growing uptake of electric vehicles within the UK by ensuring that all new homes with a dedicated car parking space are built with an electric chargepoint, making charging easier, cheaper and more convenient for drivers.”

The legislation would be the first of its kind in the world, and would be introduced along side the UK’s Road to Zero strategy.

The government aims to make the UK one of the best countries for EV infrastructure across the globe.

“With record levels of ultra-low emission vehicles on our roads, it is clear there is an appetite for cleaner, greener transport,” stated Chris Grayling, the UK’s Transport Secretary.

“Home charging provides the most convenient and low-cost option for consumers – you can simply plug your car in to charge overnight as you would a mobile phone.”

The government also aims to ensure newly installed rapid and high-powered charging stations offer card payments by 2020.