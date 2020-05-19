UK’s Three to offer 5G at no extra cost

The UK-based telecommunications company, Three, has announced it will be offering 5G networks to new and existing customers at no extra cost.

The mobile operator will update tariffs with no speed caps and no extra cost on all contract, SIM only and PAYG plans.

“Unlimited data is crucial for people to fully enjoy the capabilities of 5G and Three will be emphasising the benefits of unlimited plans so customers can truly make the most of it,” the firm stated in a press release.

The company plans to roll out its 5G network across 25 cities in the UK during 2019. The firm claims it will offer its 100MHz of contiguous spectrum.

“Three is leading the way with 5G, by providing our customers with unlimited data and the fastest speeds. Our customers will be able to enjoy and explore a full 5G experience, at the same cost as 4G,” stated Dave Dyson, CEO at Three.

“The forthcoming months are going to be game-changing and with our unrestricted plans, we are looking forward to unleashing the full potential of 5G to all.”

Three has invested £2bn (US$2.49bn) into meeting increasing customer demand for mobile data and services, addressing 5G, 4G, and 3G.