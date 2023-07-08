Unleash the transformative power of AI in workplace learning
The advent of cutting-edge technologies has unleashed new opportunities for organisations across industries. From automation and AI to cloud computing and data analytics, businesses have access to many tools and solutions that can revolutionise their operations and drive sustainable growth.
Embracing technology is no longer a choice but a prerequisite for success in the modern business landscape.
The UAE's visionary approach to technology and innovation in talent promotion
The UAE has positioned itself as a global leader in fostering an environment conducive to the growth and success of companies, with a forward-thinking vision and a relentless commitment to creating a knowledge-based economy.
A key aspect of the UAE's talent promotion strategy is its focus on technology and innovation. The UAE has made significant investments in R&D, fostering an environment that encourages experimentation and exploration of cutting-edge ideas. This commitment is evident in its establishment of world-class research institutions, innovation hubs, and free zones that promote technology-driven entrepreneurship.
The UAE's visionary leadership understands too that AI can revolutionise education by personalising learning experiences, optimising educational processes, and equipping learners with the skills needed for success in the digital age. The country is taking significant strides toward creating a cutting-edge educational landscape by promoting AI adoption.
The transformative power of AI in workplace learning and development
AI technologies are increasingly being utilised to streamline and enhance learning experiences in work settings, empowering employees to acquire new skills and knowledge more effectively.
One of the key advantages of AI in workplace e-learning is its ability to automate administrative tasks, freeing up valuable time for employees and instructors.
AI-driven platforms can handle operational tasks like summarising, creating bullet points and simplifying the content allowing instructors to focus on delivering high-quality content. This automation enhances efficiency and enables employees to devote more time to active learning.
AI also enables personalised learning experiences tailored to individual employees' unique needs and preferences. This groundbreaking technology revolutionises traditional training by leveraging intelligent algorithms to analyse comprehensive employee performance data. AI can identify areas where each employee can benefit from improvement through this analysis and provide customized recommendations.
Organisations can employ AI in training processes to ensure their employees receive highly targeted and relevant training materials. This personalised approach maximises the employees' understanding and skill development, as they can focus on the specific areas that require attention.
AI-driven personalised learning – tailoring experiences and enabling continuous growth
Moreover, AI-powered systems can adapt to each employee's preferred learning style and pace. Some individuals may excel with visual aids, while others prefer interactive simulations or audio-based modules.
With AI, training programmes can be dynamically adjusted to accommodate these preferences, ensuring optimal engagement and knowledge retention.
A further advantage of AI-based personalised learning is its ability to provide real-time feedback and guidance. As employees engage with the training materials, the AI algorithms can assess their progress and offer immediate suggestions for improvement. This timely feedback empowers employees to correct and reinforce their learning, leading to more efficient skill acquisition.
AI can facilitate continuous learning by recommending relevant resources and learning opportunities beyond traditional training programs. Through data analysis and machine learning techniques, AI can identify external courses, articles, videos, or workshops that align with an employee's interests and professional goals.
This expansive access to diverse learning materials allows individuals to take ownership of their professional development and explore areas of interest beyond their primary roles.
To adapt to the evolving scenes, Easygenerator created EasyAI, a tool that automates various tasks in e-learning content creation. It brainstorms with the author for creative ideation, simplifies text, and generates comprehensive questions for deeper learning. The objective is to help eliminate the need to start courses from scratch and allow authors to focus on sharing knowledge efficiently and effectively without the prerequisite of prior training or didactical skills.
Empowering subject matter experts and personalising learning with AI-powered platforms
With AI-powered learning platforms, organisations can provide a user-friendly environment where subject matter experts can easily develop and deliver courses. These platforms offer intuitive authoring tools that streamline course creation, enabling employees to transform their knowledge into engaging and interactive learning experiences.
AI algorithms can assist in organising content, suggesting relevant resources, and enhancing the overall course structure.
Organisations tap into their knowledge and experience by empowering subject matter experts to create courses. This approach facilitates peer-to-peer learning, as employees learn directly from their colleagues who possess specialised expertise. It strengthens knowledge exchange within the organisation and promotes a sense of ownership and engagement among subject matter experts, who actively contribute to the learning culture.
Furthermore, AI-powered learning platforms can analyse learner data and provide personalised recommendations, ensuring employees receive tailored content that aligns with their learning needs. This personalisation enhances the learning experience, enabling employees to acquire knowledge more effectively and efficiently.
Integrating AI in workplace learning represents a significant step forward in cultivating a culture of continuous learning and growth.
By harnessing the power of AI, organisations can provide personalised, adaptive, and efficient learning experiences that enable employees to thrive in the digital age. As businesses embrace AI-driven learning platforms and leverage the collective knowledge within their workforce, they pave the way for enhanced performance, innovation, and success in an ever-evolving business landscape.
About Jan Kees de Jager
Dutch national but Dubai-based, Jan Kees De Jegar is a technologist, serial entrepreneur and a visionary. While still in college. Jan Kees co-founded ISM (Innovative Solutions in Media) in 1992. ISM was the pioneer in bringing e-commerce solutions to the Netherlands, and was responsible for building the first ever e-commerce website in the country. The technology later helped multiple retail brands to cross the bridge and come towards the e-commerce side.
Known for his visionary approach to build sustainable yet successful businesses, he was approached by the Dutch government to be the State Secretary of Finance in 2007, to tackle one of the worst financial crises in EU. His exceptional work led to him becoming the Minister of Finance in 2010.
Jan Kees returned to his true purpose in life – helping people grow through innovative businesses. Jan Kees served as the CFO of KPN from 2014 to 2020, the biggest telecommunication company in the country. In 2020, Jan Kees decided to step in more permanent roles in both of his organisations Sana Commerce and Easygenerator. He was appointed as the strategic advisor and co-founder for Sana Commerce and CEO and co-founder for Easygenerator.
Easygenerator is a fast-growing and award-winning e-learning authoring software provider that helps subject matter experts create digital learning and performance content.
