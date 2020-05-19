Untersteller at test tower site

The 246 metre test tower being built at Rottweil, Germany by ThyssenKrupp in to put its latest elevators through their paces is a first in the world, outstanding for its energy management. Its site at Rottweil welcomed a high-ranking visitor on Wednesday afternoon when Franz Untersteller, Baden-Württemberg's Minister of the Environment, Climate Protection and the Energy Sector was given a personal update on the progress of construction work. Particular attention was focused on the resource-friendly, energy-efficient design and operation of the test tower. Architects Helmut Jahn and Werner Sobek looked to optimize energy aspects of the research facility for elevator innovations as early as the planning stage: The focus was on lightweight design so as to minimize energy use during the manufacture and transportation of the materials. Once in operation, efficient components such as LED lighting, ventilation systems with heat recovery, and energy recovery systems in the elevators will give the tower an exemplary energy footprint.



"ThyssenKrupp is setting a good example in Rottweil: Not only does the decision to locate in the region send a signal to other companies, I also hope that the test tower project will encourage environment-friendly and responsible business practices in general in Baden-Württemberg," said Minister Untersteller. "ThyssenKrupp is showing that energy efficiency and resource conservation are not a luxury, but rather the prerequisite for long-term successful operations."



The creation of more than 30 permanent jobs at the site was another topic of interest: "We are pleased to say that we will also be more than making good on this promise. 25 jobs in research and development alone will be based here in Rottweil. These are positions for highly qualified engineers who will have ideal conditions in the test tower to develop the elevator innovations of the future," said Alexander Keller. "Here in Rottweil we will be researching into solutions for the future challenges of urbanization."



"With the test tower, our city is developing into a leading research and development location for the elevator technologies of the future. By providing additional jobs for engineers, ThyssenKrupp is significantly expanding its commitment to Rottweil", said Werner Guhl, Mayor of Rottweil. "That strengthens our position on the Stuttgart-Zurich innovation axis. In this way, cutting edge technology 'made in Rottweil' will be exported all over the world!"



The structure will reach its final height of 246 metres in summer 2015. Completion is scheduled for late 2016. The tower will then be able to boast more record-breaking statistics. In all, the test tower will contain around 15,000 cubic meters of concrete, equivalent to the contents of 15 million milk cartons. It will weigh more than 40,000 tons. The steel content alone will weigh more than 2,500 tons: ThyssenKrupp's recently upgraded blast furnace in Duisburg would need around a day to produce this amount.