What can you do for World Green Building Week?

It’s World Green Building Week this week! From 26 September to 2 October, 74 Green Building Councils across the world will be raising awareness of how green buildings are the best way to achieve a range of environmental, social, and economic goals. Our spotlight is on the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA), who are determined to drive the initiative locally.

How will the GBCSA be pushing World Green Building Week, and how can you get involved? We take a look:

Starting conversations

GBCSA will be initiating discussions around the role buildings play in strengthening a sustainable future. It will spread the message using #WGBW16 and #BetterBuildGreen on social media, and also hold local public events.

Changing Perspectives

The theme of World Green Building Week is Change Your Perspective. Brian Wilkinson, CEO of GBCSA said, “Change your Perspective is a very appropriate theme because this is exactly what we need people to do - gain a new perspective on buildings and understand the impact that green building can have on global emissions, energy, water, health, the economy and beyond.”

Developing initiatives

GBSCA will be promoting and developing existing green initiatives. For instance, GBSCA announced a 2020 pledge at the United Nations’ Conference of the Partied (COP21) in December 2015. The pledge involves introducing a net zero building certification scheme and securing statements of commitment from 50 of the biggest property owners in South Africa by the year 2020. GBCSA will discuss this pledge throughout the week.

Building Partnerships

GBSCA have partnered with Blue Rock Village (Africa’s first green village) to educate the public on the benefits of buying a Blue Rock Village luxury apartment. The build is based on European standards, with fittings that have a positive impact on health and wellbeing, energy, the economy, emissions, and water saving systems.

Involving you

Wilkinson and the GBSCA urge the public to get involved in the following ways:

Share the WGBW Change your Perspective campaign on social media. Tag @GBCSA and the @WGBC or use the hashtags #WGBW16 and #BetterBuildGreen

Share photos of your favourite green buildings on social media as part of the international Change your Perspective photographic competition. Find more information about the competition at on the World Green Building Council website.

Book a presentation for your company. If your business is located inside a green building, raise awareness of your building’s benefits among staff. For instance, HR, marketing and communications professionals can incorporate green building messaging into their internal and external communications. They can also share the effect of green buildings on productivity and wellness. Property businesses can educate leasing agents on selling green spaces.

Book a spot on the GBCSA green building tour of the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Enjoy a cup of coffee and a guided tour that showcases the green elements of the V&A Waterfront. The tour takes place on 28 September from 11:30 to 13:00





