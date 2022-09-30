World’s largest tech event GITEX to showcase Web 3.0

From the first public flight of XPENG flying car X2, to one of the world’s most immersive metaverse journeys and Dubai’s biggest unicorn meetup, GITEX GLOBAL 2022 will convene 100,000 attendees and more than 5,000 companies – from Huawei, Microsoft and ByteDance, to e&, Binance and Tencent – when it opens its doors on October 10.

With an expected attendance of more than 100,000 and a footprint of 2 million square feet, GITEX GLOBAL 2022 is the world’s largest tech show. Held from 10-14 October at Dubai World Trade Centre, the official press launch of this 42nd edition was suitably ambitious in scale.

More than 5,000 companies will be featured, across 26 halls, with the already cavernous venue having to add additional temporary buildings to accommodate two new tech zones. But the most impressive aspect of the show is perhaps not the sheer scale, but the underlying opportunity.

Not content with simply shining a light on the companies and minds building the Web 3.0 economy, GITEX forms a physical hub for these virtual worlds to meet, exchange, and thrive.

This is a curation rather than a compilation, with seven multi-tech themes experimenting in the metaverse, a decentralised future of the internet, and a sustainable global digital economy.

New for GITEX GLOBAL 2022 are:

X-VERSE – sponsored by TMRW Foundation in collaboration with Decentraland – which promises to be one of the world’s most immersive metaverse journeys featuring 28 experiential brands

– sponsored by TMRW Foundation in collaboration with Decentraland – which promises to be one of the world’s most immersive metaverse journeys featuring 28 experiential brands Global DevSlam – the Middle East’s largest coder and developer meetup

Dubai is fast positioning itself as the global centre for the future of technology. That is epitomised in an extended North Star hall, which will feature more than 1,000 global start-ups, with some 30% of those not currently having a presence in the UAE.

“GITEX this year is bigger than ever. It spans two million square feet with over 5,000 exhibitors from more than 90 countries, which makes this truly the biggest tech show in the world. This year, my office has partnered with GITEX to ensure that we’re not just showcasing technology, but actually inventing and developing technology,” said His Excellency Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications, who delivered the welcome note.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX GLOBAL’s organiser, added: “GITEX is not just a big gathering of people. It’s the super-connector humanising the virtual and digital economies.

“GITEX serves a profound purpose of enabling and accelerating the digital economies of the UAE and many of its alliance partners through connecting earnest stakeholders with outstanding minds from the world, and materialising these connections into actionable partnerships.”