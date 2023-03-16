Colliers MENA CEO Raja Alameddine on leadership and strategy

As the newly appointed CEO of Colliers MENA, Dubai-based Raja Alameddine is tasked with driving the expansion of the Colliers business both geographically and in terms of business verticals.

A global leader in real estate services and investment management with annual revenues of US$4.5bn and US$98bn AUM, Colliers has 18,000 employees working across 65 countries.

Colliers partnered with Eltizam Group, the MENA region’s largest physical asset management company early in 2022 and now strategically sits under the iREC Holdings division, part of the Eltizam Group.

In his new role, as CEO, Colliers MENA, Raja is responsible for identifying new markets and business opportunities that Colliers can expand into, while also ensuring the real estate giant maintains the premium quality of service that its clients have come to expect.

Raja brings more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, where he has developed hard skills such as knowledge of construction and project management, along with soft skills like expertise in marketing, sales, property management and design.

He has also worked in investment banking, which he says has given him a “broader perspective on the industry and an understanding of how financial markets can impact real estate”; while his extensive experience in managing people has honed his leadership skills and “taught me how to build and lead high-performing teams”.

Raja’s vision for Colliers in the next three years is to become the partner of choice for businesses across a range of industries, he tells Business Chief.

“This means that we aim to be the go-to provider for services such as research studies, property management, brokerage, asset management, and so on. To achieve this, we will need to continue investing in our people, processes, and technology to ensure that we are always delivering value to our clients.

“Overall, I am looking forward to lead Colliers MENA into the next phase of its growth and development. I believe that with the right strategy, focus and dedication, we can achieve our goals and become the leading provider of diversified professional services in the region.”

Here, we talk leadership style, motivation, and regional real estate trends with Raja.

