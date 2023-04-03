Abu Dhabi: the world’s next big business events destination?

When it comes to business tourism, Dubai is a popular choice.

Named number one destination globally for association meetings and business events in 2021 by the International Congress and Convention Association, the Gulf city was the among the first destinations to resume in-person business events in the post pandemic era, opening itself up to hosting international meetings and attendees as early as October 2020.

From putting on the world’s largest tech show, GITEX GLOBAL, for the last 42 years, to this year hosting Cop28, arguably the world’s most significant event on climate change, Dubai continues to stage leading global events, conferences, forums, and summits.

And it’s easy to see why. According to a 2019 report from UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, the exhibitions sector generates more than US$81bn in direct GDP, making it the 56th largest economy in the world.

And now sister city Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, is looking to take a slice of the Mice (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Events) action – as it continues to diversify its economy beyond oil and into a knowledge-based economy.

Abu Dhabi launches fund to boost business tourism

To boost both its global profile and GDP, Abu Dhabi is launching a fund designed to boost business tourism in the emirate.

The new fund, formed from a partnership between Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB) and ADNEC, the owner-operator of the city’s major exhibition venue, is aimed at further increasing corporate events and incentive travel in the emirate.

The fund will leverage public-private partnerships to boost B2B events, providing financial support and incentives to event organisers, agencies, and companies to host their meetings in Abu Dhabi.

“This comes as part of our efforts to strengthen the business tourism in Abu Dhabi and the UAE and attract more companies to choose Abu Dhabi as an ideal destination for hosting any meetings, conferences, exhibitions, or events,” says Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of Adnec Group.

This new fund joins ADCEB’s existing initiatives including the Advantage Abu Dhabi Meetings & Incentives 2.0, an upgraded programme that stimulates Mice activities in the region.