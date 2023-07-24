G42, the company behind the world’s largest AI supercomputer

G42 continues to lead on tech innovations

G42 has always championed AI and its potential to improve lives. The group works with both the public and private sectors to deliver innovative solutions via world-class infrastructure.

Formed just five years ago in June 2018, G42 has grown from a team of 30 to more than 22,000 – incredible growth fuelled by the transformative nature of AI technologies rapidly adopted around the world. In that time, the group has forged partnerships with the likes of AstraZeneca, AWS, Cisco, IBM, Illumina, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and Schlumberger.

G42 is currently made up of nine companies:

AIQ – a joint venture with energy company ADNOC looking to develop AI for the energy industry

Bayanat – geospatial intelligence from below ground to beyond the atmosphere

G42 Cloud – building the region’s largest and most powerful AI cloud infrastructure

Hayat Biotech – solving life science challenges

Inception Institute of AI – applied research pushing the boundaries of AI expertise

Injazat – digital transformation, cloud and cyber market leader

Khazna Data Centers – commercial wholesale data centre solutions

M42 – tech healthcare company that is now the biggest in the Middle East

Presight AI – big data analytics powered by AI that recently enjoyed a successful IPO

The Condor Galaxy project falls squarely under the G42 Cloud umbrella, and its CEO Talal Al Kaissi.

Al Kaissi joined G42 almost three years ago (September 2020) and has been at the helm of G42 Cloud since January 2022. He described joining G42 as “a jump of confidence – not a leap of faith” after spending several years in the space sector.

He spent nine years in Washington at the UAE Embassy in the Trade & Commercial Office and was also tasked with the UAE Space Agency affairs, returning to Abu Dhabi in 2018 to take the role of Advisor – Special Projects with the agency.

However, he was tempted back into the private sector after what he described as several conversations with G42’s “inspiring CEO” Peng Xiao.

Prior to joining G42 as Group CEO, Xiao spent three years as CEO of Pegasus and prior to that, 15 years as the CTO of MicroStrategy. He states that his mission is to “advance Artificial Intelligence from its current narrow scope to a much more generalised state, in order to exponentially enhance our cognitive abilities and turn profound global challenges into opportunities for humanity.”

Condor Galaxy certainly seems a giant leap forward in that regard.