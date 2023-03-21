Abu Dhabi’s Presight AI IPO shows appetite for technology

The appetite for AI shows no signs of being satisfied. While tech titans like Microsoft, Google, and Meta battle it out for supremacy in the generative AI space led by ChatGPT, it seems everyone wants a slice of the AI pie.

Proof of that pudding lies in tne recent IPO of Abu Dhabi-based Presight AI, which was oversubscribed 136 times for the not insignificant US$496 million being offered. And that was excluding the commitment from cornerstone investor International Holding Company PJSC.

“We are delighted that Presight AI’s IPO has been met with overwhelming interest from both retail and professional investors,” said Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight.

“The significant oversubscription is a testament to investor confidence in our company’s growth strategy and ability to create value for shareholders. The IPO will help us capitalise on significant potential for market growth as demand for big data analytics powered by AI continues to grow across multiple sectors.”

Subscriptions ended 17 March and shares are expected to be listed on the ADX (Abu Dhabi Exchange) on 27 March.

Presight AI was founded in 2020 and is part of G42 Group.



IPOs may be receiving a lukewarm reception in other parts of the world but the appetite in the Middle East appears to buck that trend. That is certainly the case with Presight and there are high hopes for other Middle East IPOs in the pipeline.