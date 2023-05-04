Top 10 asset managers operating in the United Arab Emirates

When it comes to the world’s most attractive financial centres, the UAE cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi are flying high.

While Dubai ranks 22nd, ahead of major economic hubs such as Geneva and Berlin, Abu Dhabi places 35th, according to the Global Financial Centres Index 2023.

With US$517 trillion of private wealth in Dubai, the highest in any Middle Eastern city, there continues to be strong interest from global and regional asset management firms to set up shop in the emirate and specifically in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

As the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, and largest wealth and asset management hub in the region, DIFC is home to more than 300 wealth and asset management companies with assets worth more than US$450 billion.

Among recent firms to open offices at DIFC, Edmond de Rothschild, EnTrust Global, Nomura Singapore, and The Family Office Company are the most well-known, with the latter independent wealth management firm serving some of the wealthiest families, individuals, and investors in the GCC.

Abu Dhabi too is attracting increasingly more international HNW and UHNW clients to its shores for asset management and wealth investment. The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is actively enticing hedge funds and venture capital firms to its doors, and in 2022, grew its AUM by 56% retaining its status as one of the fastest-growing financial centres in the MENA region.

The latest investor to land in the city is Ray Dalio, who has an estimated worth of US$15.7 billion and is founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, which has US$60 billion in AUM. Dalio is opening a branch of the Dalio Family Office in ADGM.

Here are the top 10 asset managers in the UAE ranked based on the value of their total assets under management.

