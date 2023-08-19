Dubai top destination for Executive Nomads, Abu Dhabi fourth

Conjure up images of the classic digital nomad and you probably see some 20-something social media influencer or IT guru backpacking around Instagram-worthy locales, sitting on a laptop under a palm tree or some chic suburban coffee shop.

While that is certainly the case for many digital nomads – displaced or disillusioned with office life during the pandemic – there is also the executive nomad to consider, who prefers some of the finder things in life. These executives hold more senior positions or are founders and owners themselves, attracted to tech hotspots and luxury lifestyle destinations because, well, they can.

Real estate experts Savills produce an Executive Nomad Index which this year puts Dubai in top spot, thanks in no small part to its fabulous lifestyle, can-do business environment, and great connectivity (both physical and digital).

These nomads may well have family to consider, so favour destinations that are also safe, have good schooling, world-class healthcare and quality housing. Throw in the fact that Dubai currently charges no personal income tax and it could be something of a nomad no-brainer.

Spain launched its own version of the digital nomad visa in 2022 and that has seen Mediterranean hotspot Malaga leap from nowhere onto second place in this year’s list. Miami, the only city from the US on the list, sits in third place while Abu Dhabi, just a 90-minute drive from Dubai, is fourth. There are no Asian cities in the top 20.