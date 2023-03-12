Aramco – record profits as oil giant ups investment in CCS

Saudi Arabia oil giant Aramco has announced record profits of US$161.1 billion for 2022, a staggering 46.5% rise from 2021.

This marks the largest annual profit ever achieved by an oil and gas company, nearly triple the profit that oil major ExxonMobil posted for 2022 and quadruple that of Britain’s Shell Global (US$39.9bn).



During an earnings call, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said it "is probably the highest net income ever recorded in the corporate world”.

This comes as oil prices strengthened throughout 2022 due to increased global demand, following western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

To address the ongoing demand for affordable oil and gas, Nasser said the company – which is the world’s biggest after Apple – would need to focus on expanding oil, gas, and chemicals production, and that the risk of underinvestment in the industry is very real.

The state-owned giant, which already produces 10% of the world’s oil, reaffirmed it would continue to invest to increase its maximum production capacity to 13 million barrels a day by 2027.

Aramco’s plan to double down on fossil fuels has been criticised by various climate change non-profits, unsurprisingly given that Aramco is a major emitter of greenhouse gas emissions.

Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard described Aramco’s profits through the sale of fossil fuel, the single largest driver of the climate crisis, as “shocking”.