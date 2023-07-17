Meet Azizi, the rising star in Dubai real estate development

Another day, another skyscraper on the Dubai horizon.

Already home to more skyscrapers (buildings higher than 300 metres) than any other city in the world with 25 already standing – not to mention the world’s tallest building (Burj Khalifa comes in at 828m) – Dubai is showing no sign of slowing down on its towering ambitions.

As the latest announcement to build Dubai’s second-tallest building and the world’s fifth-tallest proves.

The new ‘Supertall Skyscraper’ – as it has been dubbed – will stand over 570m tall, consist of 122 floors, and be home to a seven-star hotel.

Once completed in 2027, the US$1.36 billion tower is also expected to be one of the most tech-savvy, innovative and state-of-the-art buildings in Dubai.

The brains behind such lofty ambitions?

Not the big-name developers you might expect (Emaar, Aldar, Damac) but a company with humble Afghan roots that set up shop with just US$500 in 1989.

Enter Azizi Developments.

Formed in 2007 by Afghan businessman Mirwais Azizi, the UAE-based developer, which is known for its luxury, low-rise residential communities, has grown at a dizzying pace since first rolling out its Dubai-based projects in 2016.

The family-run firm, now helmed by the Chairman’s son, CEO Farhad Azizi, is well on its way to becoming one of Dubai’s largest developers and one of its most interesting, with exciting plans to invest up to AED 60 billion (US$16.33 billion) in hospitality projects including building 50 luxury hotels in the city over the next five years.

“We aim to become a major part of Dubai’s promising future as a global hub for tourism,” Chairman Mirwais Azizi recently said.

The last 18 months has seen record-breaking sales and construction speed for the developer amid Dubai’s property boom, with completion of its 634-resident condominium in Dubai Healthcare City and construction of the first seven buildings in Riviera, its ambitious French-Mediterranean-inspired waterfront lifestyle community in MBR City.

Having already delivered thousands of homes, Azizi has more than 100 ongoing projects set to be delivered in 2023 and more than 130 in planning that are projected for completion by 2025.

More interestingly. Azizi has signed a deal with Dubai South, acquiring a plot of land with plans to launch an entire city, comprising villas, townhouses and residences, and has acquired numerous plots of land throughout Dubai with plans to build 50 hotels adding 20,000 new keys to the emirate’s hotel stock.