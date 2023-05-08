The family enterprise and why the UAE means business

When it comes to the family enterprise, the UAE has big plans.

In the last 18 months alone, the country has rolled out numerous programmes, initiatives, and regulations, all designed to support the evolution and growth of the family business.

As well as approving a law that allows family businesses to be listed on the country’s financial markets, the government has issued a new family business ownership governance law to facilitate the transition to successive generations, launched a programme aimed at transforming 200 family business projects into major companies by 2030, and most recently put together a committee to ensure the continuity of the family business.

As Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai explained during last year’s launch of one of the programmes: “The UAE is about to enter unprecedented growth in the next 50 years, and family businesses are invited to become a pillar of this.”

These moves come as the country continues its transition to a more sustainable economy and recognising the importance of family business to both the country’s economy and society is key to this.

Not only do family businesses make up 90% of private companies in the UAE, but they employ more than 70% of the sector’s workforce and contribute around 40% to the Emirates GDP, data from the Ministry of Economy says.

They are job creators, build ecosystems through their supply chains, and contribute to their communities via philanthropy. They account for some of the biggest conglomerates in the nation, spanning multiple key sectors, including finance, real estate, retail, lifestyle, and technology.

However, many need help and support to move to the ‘new economy’.

Why UAE family businesses need help to evolve

As HE Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, a board member of one of the biggest and most successful business family groups in the UAE (Abudullah Al Ghurair Group of Companies), told The National last year, most family businesses are used to “the traditional economy”.

Family businesses need “to take initiative into this new economy, and in the new economy, you need to know the business and you also take some risks”.

It’s a sentiment shared among many of the UAEs business leaders and members of government, including HE Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.

“What we’ve found increasingly difficult in the region is that third-generation family owners run the business as a one-man show,” Al Falasi told participants at the Top CEO Forum in Dubai last year.

“We want them to structure the business in a way that uses continuity going forward – that doesn’t necessarily happen until they reach the multibillion [stage].”

To facilitate the evolution of family businesses to the new economy, prepare them for the future, and help them embrace digital and develop more of a startup mindset, the government has introduced various laws and launched numerous initiatives.