Top 10 largest revenue generating family businesses in MENAT

1

Koc Holding

Country: Turkey

Ranking: 39 / 500

Family: Koc

Revenue: US$39.1bn

Founded in 1926 by Vehbi Koc, the nearly century old Koc Holdings – the largest group of companies in Turkey and one of its largest private enterprises – has many firsts under its family business belt. As well as being Turkey’s first joint stock company, Koc created the country’s first industrial endeavor and first international partnership, not to mention achieving the country’s first public offering.

Owned by the Koc family (Turkey’s wealthiest family), not only is Koc Group Turkey’s largest industrial and services group in terms of revenues (US$39.1bn), exports (more than 150 countries), number of employees (105,000), and market cap on the Borsa Istanbul, but it is Turkey’s leading investment holding company and is the only Turkish company in the Fortune Global 500, thanks to its 34% CAGR in consolidated net profit over the last five years.

The group has been a driving force of the Turkish economy with total sales that correlate to around 8% of Turkey’s GDP and today is taking a lead in energy, automotive, consumer durables and the finance sectors. Four of Turkey’s top 10 largest industrial institutions are Koc Group companies, namely Arcelik and Ford Otosan. There are four family members on the board today.