Top 10 latest venture capital investment trends in Europe

VC investment in Europe was incredibly robust in the first quarter of 2022, despite declines elsewhere – in the US and Asia – and against a backdrop of global uncertainty including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation.

That’s according to KPMG’s Venture Pulse Q1 2022 report , which provides a global overview of key findings from the first quarter of 2022.

Europe raised the second-highest tally of VC invested for a single quarter on record, thanks to significant government support of tech innovation and sustainability in particular, plus high levels of dry powder.

European VC investment was led by massive rounds by Checkout.com in the UK (US$1bn). Other large deals spanned a variety of countries, with the geographic diversity highlighting both the breadth of Europe’s innovation and the rapid maturation of startups across the region.



Estonia – Bolt, US$710m

– Bolt, US$710m Finland – Relex, US$566m

– Relex, US$566m France – Doctolib, US$571m and Qonto, US$549m

– Doctolib, US$571m and Qonto, US$549m Turkey – Getir, US$768m

– Getir, US$768m Italy – Scalapay, US$497m

– Scalapay, US$497m Austria – GoStudent, US$339m

With a focus on the deals that went down in the first quarter of 2022, we highlight the VC investment trends that are dominating Europe right now and are likely to do so throughout 2022.

1. Tally of funds is skewed to larger firms

Fundraising is off to a strong start in Europe as the first quarter proves, at US$8.2bn, even after a record year of fundraising efforts in 2021. This comes as LPs continue to look to the future and plan for the longer term, hoping diversification gains and robust liquidity will continue despite volatility. Moving further into 2022, KPMG predicts that investors will focus more on due diligence resulting in scale-ups requiring more support to get deals done. Nevertheless, the actual deployment of investment will continue relatively strongly over the next few years because it is already raised and will need to be committed,” says Jonathan Boyers , Partner, Corporate Finance, KPMG UK.

2. France has three of the top 10 biggest financing rounds