UAE Lulu Group shifts business for global growth and IPO

For those living in the Middle East, Lulu Hypermarket needs little introduction.

The retailer, which was founded in Abu Dhabi in the early 90s, and today operates one of the Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains, is among the UAE’s top five brands.

Along with Emirates Airlines and Dubai Commercial Bank, Lulu is ranked among the most popular brands in the emirates, according to KPMG’s Customer Experience Excellence report.

Little wonder then that Lulu Group, which owns and operates the hypermarkets as well as shopping malls and other businesses from hospitality to shipping to retail estate, is looking to capitalise on its popularity by expanding its global footprint.

A spokesperson for Lulu Group recently announced plans to roll out 80 new hypermarkets across the GCC, Egypt, and beyond.