Why tackling social mobility in the UK is good for business

Addressing the class divide in financial and professional services

The need for a body to address the class divide in the financial services sector is very real, given that 89% of senior roles in financial services are held by people from higher-socio-economic backgrounds, compared with 37% across the UK working population, according to a survey by Bridge Group.

Research further found that employees from lower socio-economic backgrounds progress 25% slower than peers, with no link to performance, and the class pay gap in financial services is US$22,000, the largest of any sector.

“There are too many talented people in the financial services sector that fail to reach senior levels, which is a detriment to the individual firms and the sector as a whole,” says Richard Rowntree , MD of mortgages at Paragon Bank, one of the body’s founding members.

When it comes to taking action in financial and professional services, the UK’s major accounting consultancies are leading the way, with KPMG, PwC, Accenture, Deloitte and Grant Thornton all ranking in the top 12 employers for social mobility in 2021, according to the Social Mobility Index .

Last year, KPMG was the first big business in Britain to set a target for the number of working-class staff – pledging 29% of its partners and directors by 2030.

This pledge followed the firm’s publishing of its socio-economic background pay gaps for the first time as part of its ESG plan, which revealed that just 23% of KPMG partners and 20% of directors are currently working class; and are paid 8.6% less than those from other socio-economic groups.

“In publishing pay gaps by socio-economic background for the first time, and using this to inform a strategy for change, KPMG is leading the way,” Nick Miller , CEO of Bridge Group, said.

KPMG is further training its 16,000 employees to understand the issue of socio-economic background and to recognise “invisible barriers” to progression.

In fact, all four big four accountancy firms are now offering unconscious bias training for staff, designed to increase awareness about race, sex, sexuality or disability prejudices and patterns of discrimination in the workplace.

This month, PwC stepped into the social mobility limelight announcing the scrapping of its minimum requirement of 2:1 at university for undergraduate and graduate roles.

By making this significant change in entry criteria for new joiners, PwC said it was trying to attract job starters from a broader range of backgrounds including those from lower-income households.

“While academic achievement has its place, for far too many students there are other factors that influence results,” Ian Elliott , PwC’s chief people officer says. “Talent and potential are determined by more than academic grades. Removing the 2:1 criteria allows us to make real progress in driving social mobility of PwC recruits.”

EY scrapped its 2:1 entry requirement in 2015, but Deloitte and KPMG still have theirs in place. Though Deloitte tackles the issue in different ways, having offered an alternative path to university with an apprenticeship programme, BrightStart higher apprenticeship programme , for a number of years.

EY, KPMG, PwC, BDO and Grant Thornton also look beyond university in tackling social mobility. All five accountancy firms have recently collaborated with ICAEW on a new apprenticeship programme called Rise , designed to raise the aspirations of young people from socio-economic backgrounds. According to a recent poll by Grant Thornton of 608 mid-sized UK employers, 40% of employers say school leaver programmes promote social mobility in their organisation.

“We know that apprenticeships are a useful tool to promote social mobility as they increase opportunities for people, providing in-depth, practical learning and development and ensure a future pipeline of diverse talent,” Richard Waite , Head of Resourcing at Grant Thornton UK LLP said.

“With ongoing skills shortages challenging employers, and the increasing cost of living, it is more important than ever for large organisations to provide high-quality, paid programmes that provide opportunities for the widest range of talent, creating benefit for both business and people.”