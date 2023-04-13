18 must-attend Middle East events for business leaders 2023

3

Abu Dhabi Energy Centre

May 10-11

Abu Dhabi will stage a brand-new forum, UAE Climate Tech, in May to address the urgent need to decarbonise at-scale and deliver climate action. Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and in partnership with ADNOC and Masdar, the event comes ahead of COP28, scheduled to be held later this year in the UAE. HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Group CEO of ADNOC and COP President will deliver the keynote speech.

Building on the UAE’s legacy of investment in climate action, including ADNOC’s US$15bn allocation to low-carbon solutions, the forum will convene 1,000 global CEOs, experts, academics, tech leaders, investors, disruptors, and policymakers to discuss collaboration on disruptive innovations and economic opportunities in accelerating decarbonisation across all sectors.

As well as showcasing an array of technologies including carbon capture, AI, robotics, digitalisation, hydrogen, alternative fuels and new and low-carbon energy solutions for oil and gas, from some 60-100 companies, the event will deliver a host of panels, discussing everything from how technology can unlock the energy trilemma, to how advances in AI and data analytics will reshape the global energy and industry landscape.

May 22

Courtyard by Marriott, Kuwait City

According to IDC research, cybersecurity metrics are now the number-one KPIs for measuring the performance of IT teams in the Middle East region, with predictions that spending on cybersecurity across the region will top US$5bn by 2024. This is the starting point for IDC’s Kuwait CIO Summit 2023, a one-day event titled Enabling the Digital Economy’s Leaders.

The event will bring together more than 150 of the country’s foremost IT and telecoms leaders, digital government pioneers, digital regulators and authorities, and industry thought leaders to examine the current state of the digital economy, assess its ongoing impact on citizens, customers, employees, and operations, address the key challenges that need to overcome, and outline proven best practices and strategies for driving future success. Among key topics to be discussed is the impact of sustainability on technology vendor, effective hybrid cloud deployment and charting a data-driven digital strategy.

The speaker stage will play host to CTOs and CIOs from companies such as Ooredoo Kuwait, the Capital Markets Authority, Gulf Bank, Ahli United Bank, KIB, as well as hosting a presentation by the world’s first officially recognised human cyborg, Neil Harbisson, who will serve up his exclusive insights into how technology can be leveraged to overcome some of the obstacles and disabilities that humans face.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, UAE

May 17-18

With the banking and financial services industry in the MENA region accelerating advancement of digital maturity at a rate of knots, the 14th edition of the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS) is a must-attend event for banking leaders.

Renowned as the most influential banking technology event in the region, MEBIS brings together more than 400 senior bankers from across MENA to explore advances in banking, fintech, network and drive business conversations.

The event, which will take place over two days in Dubai, will play host to everything from educational case studies and interactive panel sessions to keynote presentations and fireside chats, and cover the industry’s most disruptive topics, including cloud banking as the game changer for next-gen banking, the building of digital banking multichannel solution platforms, and moving beyond the opti-channel world.

Among the more than 40 speakers at the event are executives from the region’s leading banks, including the CEO of Invest Bank UAE, Head of Digital at Emirates NBD, Head of Governance at First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Group Chief Customer Officer at RAKBANK.