6 female CEO appointments across EMEA in July 2022

Last month, 21 women gained chief executive status globally, according to Boardex, which reports on chief executive appointments in companies.

While just one woman taking the top job is a gain, it represents just 9.5% of all chief executive appointments during July 2022.

This reflects the continued under-representation of women at the top, with women representing just 15% of chief executives employed at Fortune 500 companies, equalling 74 female chiefs, while globally, just 5% of chiefs are female, according to Altrata’s recently released Global Gender Diversity 2022 report .

In line with the message, ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’, Business Chief pays tribute to the 7 women who became chief executive officers in the EMEA region in July 2022 – from Israel to The Netherlands, Norway to Zambia, and across industries including insurance, travel, pharma, agribusiness and ecommerce.

We list by company market capitalisation.

1 Nataly Mishan-Zakai

CEO, Discount Investment Corp; Property and Building Corp, Israel

Israel

US$741m

For the past eight years, Nataly Mishan-Zakai has served as Deputy CEO of Harel Insurance and Finance and as Chief Legal Adviser at one of Israel’s foremost insurance companies, Harel Group.

Prior to joining Harel, she was a partner in the Fischer-Bachar-Chen law firm and headed the Capital Markets and Securities Department. She was commended for her skilled leadership of a legal team of 25 lawyers, handling the group’s highly regulated activity. She is a trained lawyer.