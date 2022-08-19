7 female founders share lessons for budding entrepreneurs

It’s widely documented that entrepreneurship is fraught with challenges. Even the most seasoned of entrepreneurs have tackled many obstacles over their career. It is the lessons that these challenges provide which set you up for future success. These learning opportunities can be even further enriched by consulting entrepreneurs who have overcome similar hurdles.

Reflecting on their experiences across a breadth of sectors; seven influential female founders have drawn on their successful careers and shared their wisdom for those keen to start their own business.

Here is their advice:

1 Work ethic beats talent

Although talent is key in any field, to achieve success in business takes determination and perseverance. Success will not come instantly, and you must be prepared to work to the limits of your ability. Many talented individuals may be tempted to coast on their natural abilities, however in business, this will only get you so far.

Jemima Myers , founder of digital marketing agency Social Chameleon strongly believes that raw talent is not enough, and a strong work ethic is the key to success.

“If you are naturally capable, but you’re not willing to work hard, you will not achieve the best results. Being a business owner, and seeing the journeys of many entrepreneurs throughout the years, I can confidently say that it is rarely those with the most talent who get the furthest.

“Those who work incredibly hard to achieve what they want, and are committed to overcoming any obstacle, they go the furthest. Staunch work ethic is a necessity in an increasingly competitive business landscape.’’

2 Passion is the foundation for success

There are lots of reasons for starting a business; it might be that you have the right skillset, connections, and qualifications. Being good at something, or being qualified, is not always enough to build a successful enterprise. Loving what you do or having strong beliefs about whatever you are working towards, is at the heart of most successful business ventures.

Josephine Liang, sustainability expert and CEO of Caulibox , believes you have to truly love and believe in what you’re doing, otherwise you’re going to get tired and frustrated with the slow grind very quickly,

“I think we idolise the glamour of entrepreneurs on magazines, working in WeWorks sipping free beers, but the reality is filled with a lot of disappointment, rejections, and hard work,” she says.

‘‘A lot of the work, especially at the beginning, is the most unglamorous work because you have to do whatever it takes to inch towards success; you're the janitor, and also the accountant, you’re the office manager, and also a strategist. You have to keep on fuelling that passion, remembering why you're doing this and why you have to do this.”