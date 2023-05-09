Listed as one of the top 50 most influential women in Middle East finance, according to Dow Jones, Raja Al Mazrouei has landed the top job at Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s national export credit insurance company.

Raja, who has served as the insurer’s Managing Director for the last seven months, takes the helm from Massimo Falcioni, who held the top job for more than five years. She is tasked with leading the organisation into its next transformational phase – leveraging advanced technology and accelerating the digitisation of trade credit insurance.

A multi-award-winning digital transformation leader with more than two decades of experience driving the next generation of digital innovation in the financial and tech sectors, Raja has a proven track record of cross-functional leadership, financial expertise, and successfully turning around businesses.

She has held senior roles at some of the UAE’s leading companies, including Dubai Holding, National Bonds Corporation and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority, where she spent nearly seven years.

As EVP of DIFC FinTech Hive, one of the world’s top financial innovation labs, Raja played a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s national innovation agenda. Her proactive collaboration with diverse stakeholders has contributed to the UAE’s thriving digital economy, fostering the growth of more than 500 fintech, regtech and insurtech startups.

Renowned as a forward-thinking and compassionate leader, Raja focuses on bridging the gap between people and processes and is passionate about mentoring future leaders. As a Senior Advisor at Deloitte, Raja has mentored younger talent.

She is also a board member of numerous boards in the region, including Harvard Business School MENA and Central Asia Advisory Board, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, and Al Masraf.

As well as earning an MBA from UAE University, Raja has undergone extensive executive education earning qualifications in everything from AI and venture capital to organisational leadership, form Harvard, London Business School and Berkeley.

‘We are confident that ECI will be in capable and efficient hands during this stage, as we look forward enthusiastically to the future and the opportunities awaiting under its leadership,” says Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of ECI Board of Directors.

