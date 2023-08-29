Four ways businesses can reduce the gender gap in tech

Recently, the World Economic Forum (WEF) released the latest version of its Global Gender Gap Report – which benchmarks a country’s evolution of gender parity across multiple metrics, highlighting the global progress – or lack thereof – that nations are making towards equality.

Unfortunately, the 2023 report still shows that no country has yet achieved parity.

The UK’s score has improved slightly on last year’s, having now closed 79.2% of its gender gap (up from 78% in 2022), but this still only leaves the UK 15th on the country-by-country index.

It’s clear that there’s much more work to be done — but whose responsibility is it?

Men’s role in gender equality



While in most walks of life, it’s common for people afflicted by a problem to be the ones who fix it, when it comes to equality, this is not the case, explains London-based Solange Sobral, EVP and Partner at digital consultancy CI&T.



“Often, men are unaware of their privileges because they were born into a largely patriarchal society that has favoured their needs and interests. Men hold much of the power, so they must also acknowledge that they have the capacity to enact real change.”



It isn’t simply the ‘right thing to do’, either.



With around half of the population facing an uneven playing field, unable to fully contribute and reach its potential, the wider world is missing out on significant talent, ideas, and progress.



“This is particularly important for businesses,” says Solange. “To unlock both positive growth and reputation, the responsibility is on workplaces to make themselves more equitable.”



While also a mother of three, Solange has recently been listed in the top 100 women in innovation in Brazil by Epoca Negocios (Brazil’s premier business outlet), and she was the first woman to join the Board of Directors of Unidas, one of the leading car rental companies in Brazil.

As a leader, Solange’s personal ambition is to bring more Humanised Management to corporate environments and at CI&T she leads expansion into Europe, working on sustainable growth for business in the European market, while creating a healthy and engaging environment for employees, in line with ESG principles.

Here, Solange points to four ways organisations and leaders can help empower women to instil company-wide, and nationwide, inclusivity.