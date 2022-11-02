AnitaB.org CEO says 'My goal is to put us out of business'

When Brenda Darden Wilkerson first started in tech in the 1980s, she was often the only woman on her team, and even more often, the only woman of colour.



“The culture in computer science often revolves so much around men and was – and sometimes still is – difficult to navigate,” she recalls.

Such early experiences, along with innumerable others throughout Brenda’s three-decade-long career in the tech industry propelled her to her current role, as President and CEO of AnitaB.org – a global non-profit focused on recruiting, retaining, and advancing women and non-binary people in technology fields.

As a former computer scientist, tech entrepreneur and educational director of computer science and IT, Brenda knows many of the obstacles that women face first-hand. She also knows from experience what happens when tech teams are representative of society and specifically the global majority.

“From my experience, I learned just how important it is for the tech industry to be supportive of everyone who wants to participate and that drives our work at AnitaB.org – to eliminate obstacles rooted in racism, misogyny, homophobia, classism, and more.”

Brenda’s goal as CEO of AnitaB.org is to increase the presence of women and non-binary people in the tech sector by 50%, but ultimately her long-term goal is “to put us out of business”, she says, “or at least to evolve to a business that has won the battle around diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and evolves to fight another problem for humanity. A world where conversations around culture and gender are proactive towards creating and maintaining inclusive solutions that serve the needs of all people and are the norm.”

Why female technologists are important for society and business

While Brenda acknowledges that the tech industry has made strides in changing some policies and practices, the fact remains that most technology is still created by cis-gender white males.

That must change, both for society and for business, she argues. The lack of gender inclusion in tech is good for neither women nor the world, particularly in areas where women and non-binary people’s basic freedom and dignity are threatened, while the addition of women at all levels of tech has both positive social and economic impact.

“As developers of software and products that heavily impact society in our growing digital world, we cannot effectively address systemic, unjust issues if the creators themselves cannot pinpoint the root of the problems. We push for more women and non-binary leaders, not because we think one group is better than the other, but because it brings varying views and skills into the process and will accurately reflect the multitude of experiences in the world.”

She says products that don’t consider the needs of over half of the population will be products that are not as effective as they should be and in many cases, will be harmful to those portions of the population.

Not to mention, women in tech is good for business. Brenda says investors miss out on a lot of profit by not hiring or investing in women. Though women tend to get less than half the investments men do, women founders tend to return 78 cents for every dollar invested to men’s 31 cents, according to a BCG 2018 study.

While the social and economic argument for more women in tech is evident and urgent, the facts are depressing, not just in the hard numbers but marked decline.

While women make up nearly half (47%) of all employed adults in the US, they hold just 25% of computing roles, according to the latest statistics by NCWIT; and of this percentage, just 5% and 3% are Asian and Black, respectively. And since the pandemic, from 2020 to 2021, women in tech-related roles have decreased by 2.1%.

All this despite the growth of STEM jobs having outpaced the growth of overall employment in the US, and the fact more women than ever are earning STEM degrees.