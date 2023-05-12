Beyond ONE CEO Markus Tagger on achieving the ‘greater good’

Achieving carbon neutrality, while aiming for carbon negativity

In addressing environmental and social challenges, Markus tells Business Chief that Beyond ONE is going after a permanent change rather than a temporary fix, which means in-setting as opposed to off-setting.

“This includes setting sustainability targets and measures for us as a leadership team,” explains Markus, as well as promoting and creating an educational platform for team members to learn about their own contribution and encouraging engagement across the organisation.

The company, which has more than 600 employees across four Middle East markets and works with over 25 local partners, is focused on rewarding ‘more good’, rather than ‘less bad’ throughout the value chain, and that includes its partners.

“We’ve established partnerships with like-minded organisations to amplify this impact and regularly report on our progress towards sustainability goals to ensure transparency and accountability.”

It was through Beyond ONE’s recently published Carbon Footprint report that Markus and his team were able to identify the main sources of company emissions – which turned out to be indirect emissions, like those form the networks that the company partners with to provide services to customers.

Journey to carbon neutrality – and then carbon negativity

Tackling first its own carbon emissions, Beyond ONE put in place measures to slash these at an operational level, including reducing paper usage, implementing energy-efficient measures in offices, reducing business travel, promoting remote work, and encouraging sustainable commuting practices.

As for the remaining emissions?

“We’ve offset them through the purchase of physical land in a rainforest that has been supported and protected by a reputable organisation, Rainforest Concern,” says Markus.

The company has acquired 262 hectares of land in Ecuador’s Cloud Rainforest.

“This is not a simple carbon offsetting investment, which we believe is not a long-term solution, it is a proactive investment in the support and protection of a natural resource that will counter significantly more than our own emissions, well into the future.”

The importance of rainforests and their protection cannot be overestimated. In addition to their capacity to absorb carbon, generate oxygen and help stabilise the global climate, they add water to the atmosphere through transpiration and the creation of clouds, and support a wealth of indigenous plant, animal, and human life.

“They are invaluable natural resources that benefit all corners of the world, and we believe that investing in the protection of this unique ecosystem has not only become critical but is also a meaningful way to contribute to our goal of positive impact.”

Making these commitments has enabled Beyond ONE to achieve carbon neutrality for its business, and now the tech firm is actively working towards its goal of carbon negativity.

That’s not to say there aren’t challenges, though. With the greatest complexity going forward remaining the lack of a digital infrastructure that ensures reductions are accurately accounted and tracked, explains Markus. “This has required significant investment in time, resources, and the services of emissions accounting firms to accurately calculate our emissions and identify opportunities for reduction.”