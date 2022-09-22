CSCOs accelerating data-led innovation see 11% revenue hike

It’s no secret that since the onset of the pandemic, the role of the Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO) has taken centre stage.

While the CSCO’s role traditionally was overseeing the end-to-end supply chain operation, including sourcing, procuring, planning, manufacturing, and distributing the enterprise’s products and services, today, nearly every CSCO role not only encompasses operations but also increasingly emphasises the strategic or future-focused side of supply chain.

This is in large part thanks to the pandemic, which has pushed global supply chains to the brink over the last three years, while rising inflation, economic uncertainty and a global geopolitical conflict have exacerbated disruptions.

The situation has put supply chains and their leaders into the spotlight with organisations realising the importance of prioritising supply chains and sustainability.

Mike Corbo, CSCO for Colgate Palmolive, US, believes CEOs and boards got everyone into this situation by looking at the supply chain as a way to cut costs. “We did that very well for 20 years, but then we had a major tremor – and now they understand. Supply chain can’t just be a cost centre. It’s got be an enabler of growth.”

These ongoing challenges don’t play favourites, with CSCOs reporting in a recent IBM study substantial issues related to demand volatility (46%), logistics availability (46%), supply base inventory availability (45%), technology inadequacy (42%), and availability of skilled labour (41%) – with rising inflation also making labour more expensive (38%).

Such challenges are likely to persist, with CSCOs saying that issues related to supply chain disruptions, technology infrastructure, sustainability, and market shifts will be their greatest challenges over the next 2-3 years.

With disruptions looming around every corner, there is an urgency for CSCOs to reimagine and future-proof their supply chains, and technology investment is central to this.