For those living and working in the Middle East, Hussain Sajwani needs little introduction.

As the billionaire founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, a Dubai-based luxury mega developer that recently celebrated 40 years, the Emirati businessman is a familiar face on lists of the most powerful Arabs.

Not only has he built a global luxury real estate development empire with revenues of more than US$1.6 billion and over 2,000 employees, but he spearheaded one of the world’s biggest-ever property booms, in Dubai, and has pioneered many regional real estate trends.

Today, his luxury property empire encompasses award-winning residential, commercial, hospitality, leisure, retail, and even data centre properties across the Middle East region, and further afield – counting 43,700 homes and eight hotel properties in 15 cities, including in Miami, Toronto, and London, and with properties for development and sales reaching more than U$2 billion (AED7.53bn).

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the 70-year-old businessman, who, according to Forbes, is among the world’s richest Arabs, with an estimated net worth of US$2.7 billion – with the financial crash of 2008 and recent pandemic throwing the property market into disarray.

Daring and bold – how to build a property empire

Widely considered a property visionary, Salwani’s bold entrepreneurial journey reflects that of the equally bold city of Dubai, in which he lives and upon which he has built his empire.

Daring, ambitious and often deemed extravagant, Sajwani – whose entrepreneurial father traded at a souk in Dubai and whose own entrepreneurial journey began with a catering venture in the early 80s – puts his success down to a combination of luck and vision.

“Someone would open the door, and I would run and grab the opportunity,” he once said.

Which is exactly how Sajwani’s property empire first came to be. Spotting an opportunity in the mid-nineties to accommodate the growing influx of expats coming into Dubai to do business, Sajwani constructed five three-star hotels; and following the announcement in 2002 to allow foreigners to own property in the emirate, he established DAMAC Properties.

And so began Dubai’s six-year building boom with Sajwani leading the way.

Using capital from his stock market investments and from his businesses, including his UAE catering company, an insurance firm in Bahrain and a ceramics factory in Oman, the Arab billionaire began buying up land and building residential complexes, first in Dubai and then in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi and Lebanon.

And then Dubai’s buoyant property bubble burst. The arrival of the global financial crisis put an end to the real estate boom he had spearheaded, with residential prices in the emirate falling 50% from a third-quarter 2008 peak to mid-2009.

But in true entrepreneurial fashion, the property mogul rose from the ashes of the crisis to build back bigger, bolder, and better. And business boomed once more with DAMAC ranking number one on the Forbes 2017 Global 2000 list of revenues between 2013 and 2016.