Deloitte: France leads on boardroom gender diversity

France is leading the world for the first time on boardroom diversity with an average board composition of 43.2% women, according to Deloitte’s 7th edition of the Women in the Boardroom report.

This leading French milestone not only exceeds the 30% female representation recommended by The 30% Club, one of the world’s largest and most influential organisations advocating for more women on boards of listed companies, but importantly exceeds France’s own gender quota of 40%. It also puts the country just 6.8% short of gender parity.

Deloitte’s data, conducted in collaboration with The 30% Club, saw France increase representation by 5.8% compared to 2018. Norway ranked a close second at 42.4%, but France is well ahead of the UK (30.1%) and the US (23.9%).

France’s board representation is double that of the global average (19.7%), and considerably more than countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and South Korea which report less than 5% of women on their largest company boards.





France and Norway prove that gender quotas are working

France’s leading position on female representation is largely driven by the country’s gender quota, which was set at 40% over a decade ago.

Norway and Italy also introduced quotas or other legislation to accelerate change more than 10 years ago and these countries now rank in the top three for gender diversity, suggesting such quotas can and do work. Although, a frequent criticism of quotas is that a small cohort of the same women will take on a large number of board seats.

Europe as a whole is further ahead than the US which, much like the UK, has always pushed back on mandatory measures. The US and the UK, along with Canada and South Africa among others, have no national quotas in place for women on boards. Though, in the US, there are a number of state measures to help increase women’s representation, including in California. In the UK, there have been several government initiatives promoting board diversity in recent years, including the Hampton-Alexander Review.

Irene Dorner, chair at Taylor Wimpey plc, states that for many years there has been a cultural resistance to quotas in the UK. “The UK has a completely different culture and governance structure compared to those countries that have implemented quotas,” she says.

This puts the emphasis on businesses themselves to set their own diversity targets and deliver more transparent reporting.