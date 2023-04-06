Dubai DXB is world’s busiest international airport, says ACI

It’s official – Dubai International Airport (DXB) is the busiest in the world when it comes to international passengers, and in fifth place for total passengers, as numbers soared by 127% from 2021 to 2022.

That’s according to Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, in its latest traffic report. Globally, the top four places are taken by US airports which have a strong domestic market.

Dubai welcomed 66.1 million passengers to top the international rankings while Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw a 24% increase in traffic to reach 93.7 million passengers, making it the busiest in the world.

“While we continue to march forward cautiously amidst multiple headwinds that could impact the speed and magnitude of global air traffic recovery, the latest rankings represent an important milestone in reaching pre-pandemic levels,” said ACI World's director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira.