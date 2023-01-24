Executive Moves Middle East: Lazard, Accor, Agthia Group

Raja Al Mazrouei promoted to Acting CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance

Following the step-down of Massimo Falcioni as CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, Managing Director Raja Al Mazrouei is named Acting CEO. This comes as the company, founded in 2018, moves into a transitional phase in line with the UAE’s national economic diversification agenda.

An experienced multi-award-winning digital transformation leader with more than 20 years of experience in the financial services and technology sectors, Raja is renowned regionally a tech visionary and has a proven track record of successfully turning around and enabling businesses.

She has worked at various organisations as a senior executive, including Dubai Holding, and most recently as EVP of DIFC FinTech Hive. During her seven years here, she helped to spearhead the UAE’s national innovation agenda and shape the future of financial services, helming one of the region’s most successful fintech hubs and contributing significantly to building a community of more than 350 startups.

Considered a role model for women regionally, Raja was one of the first Emirati women to specialise in technology in the 1990s and has featured as one of the top 50 Most Influential Women in the Middle East Finance, according to Dow Jones and in the top 10 Women in FinTech by Innovate Finance.

An executive graduate of the Harvard Business School, she holds positions on numerous regional boards, including of Dubai FinTech Ventures and Al Masraf Arab Bank for Investment & Foreign Trade. She also holds an Advisory role in Deloitte Digital supporting in their UAE Youth National recruitment initiative.