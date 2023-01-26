Meet the CEO: Ahmed Ismail takes helm of Majid Al Futtaim

Ahmed Galal Ismail is no stranger to successful leadership. As a 16-year veteran of Emirati retail conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, Ahmed has led two of its businesses to great heights, including MAF Properties, the firm’s largest and most profitable operating company, whose revenues grew by 51% to a new first-half record in 2022 under Ahmed’s tenure.

So impactful has his leadership been during his tenure at MAF that this month the Egyptian strategist was named to the top job, as CEO of MAF Holdings, in a move that was “supported unanimously by the shareholders” the company told Reuters.

Taking the helm of MAF Holdings, which operates malls, residential properties and cinemas across the Middle East, and is one of the leading drivers of economic growth and impact in the region, Ahmed replaces Alain Bejjani who, as the face of the MAF brand globally since 2015, was one of the region’s most high profile CEOs and who was praised by Dubai’s former finance chief Nasser Al-Shaikh for “steering [MAF] though the pandemic to safety”.





MAF Holding – sustained growth and sustainability wins

This executive shake-up, which many are describing as unforeseen, comes as the privately held conglomerate – whose namesake billionaire founder and owner passed away a year ago – has enjoyed a steady economic recovery in the retail and leisure sectors following the pandemic, reporting revenues of US$4.9 billion in the first half of 2022, an increase of 15% compared H1 2021.

This sustained growth is in large part thanks to MAF’s “strong, customer-focused strategy”, and its “prudent financial discipline and strong governance”, says Ahmed, adding that the company is well-positioned to remain focused on “sustainable value creation”.

MAF, which has a strong balance sheet with total assets valued at around AED62.9 bn, recently raised US$1.25bn though a sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, marking its second Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) and making it the largest SLL borrower in the region.

This demonstrates MAF’s commitment to achieving real, tangible sustainability targets, as it continues to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, implement LEED certification for its buildings, and improve gender diversity within the organisation.