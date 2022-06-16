People Moves EMEA: Marsh, Moet Hennessy, Electrolux, Hyatt

Jean-Martial Ribes named new VP Communication at Moet Hennessy

Seasoned communications lead Jean-Martial Ribes has been appointed the new VP of Communications for Moet Hennessy , the wines and spirits division of LVMH, as the luxury brand continues to pursue its mission to craft exceptional experiences and communication strategies.

Jean-Martial will take over direct leadership of the central communications and events team, as well as the functional leadership for the entire communications leaders at the brand’s 25 Maisons, and in its regions and markets.