Seven CEOs making leadership moves in the Middle East

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim

CEO, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA

Emirati business leader Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim brings more than 20 years of experience across the real estate and professional services industries to his new role as CEO of Millennium Hotels and resorts for Middle East & Africa.

Millennium President Hamad Lakhraim Alzaabi said Fahad has a combination of “experience, culture, and drive” that makes him an “ideal fit” as the brand looks to enter a new phase of growth and development in the MEA region, which includes a strategic focus on community-driven initiatives and introducing talent programmes to boost localisation.

In his previous role as Head of the Infrastructure & Real Estate at KPMG Lower Gulf, Fahad also served as Head of Emiratisation. He has also held executive positions in real estate companies in the UAE, including Meydan Group and Meraas Holding.