Top 10 fastest-growing companies in Europe in 2022

1 Swappie

Finland

Revenue CAGR 477.5%

Taking top spot for the first time, and knocking the UK’s Bulb Energy off, Finland-based sustainable firm Swappie – a buyer and seller of refurbished iPhones – grew 477.5% between 2017 and 2020. The firm refurbishes and resells used iPhones, taking care of the entire process, and selling the refurbished devices via its own marketplace, with a 12-month warranty. According to Helsinki-based Swappie, if people keep their mobiles for longer, it saves around 2 million tonnes of emissions. Founded in 2016 by Sami Marttinen (CEO) and Emma Lehikoinen (COO), Swappie is “championing the role of sustainability, and making buying a refurbished smartphone as common as buying a used car”, says CEO Sami Marttinen . The Finnish startup has grown quickly achieving 2020 sales of €98m, and more than doubling this in 2021, and has expanded into 15 countries across Europe and grown employees from four in 2018 to 1,200. Swappie has raised a total funding of over US$171m, last month raising US$§23m in Series C funding. While the firm is focused on iPhones, there are plans to add other models, to make refurbished electronics mainstream.

2 Kilo Health

Lithuania

Revenue CAGR 450%

This is not the first time that Lithuanian digital healthcare company Kilo Health has been recognised for its rapid growth, having been listed in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 rating for 2022 for being the second fastest-growing tech company in Central Europe. Kilo Health was founded in 2013 by Tadas Burgaila (CEO) with the aim of designing the most engaging and effective digital lifestyle interventions that lead to a healthier life by preventing, managing, or treating various health conditions. Less than a decade on and the Kilo is a leading global digital and wellness company, with more than 4 million paying users worldwide, mainly US-based, some 600 employees, offices across five European cities, and 15 innovative digital health products.

3. OCI Group

UK

Revenue CAGR 409.6%

Credited with being the UK’s fastest-growing company, and Europe’s third, supply chain specialist OCI Group reached revenues of €568.3m in 2020 and attributes its rapid growth to its ability to adapt quickly and resourcefully to the turbulent times of the last few years – from Brexit to the pandemic to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company, founded in 2013 and led by Group CEO Oliver Chapman , harnesses technology and commercial process solutions to automate procurement and sales processes and free working capital from supply chains – a unique approach that eases financial constraints, making businesses more agile and accelerating their growth. The firm opened its second global office, the first in Asia, in Malaysia, a year ago giving OCI a direct and local presence to better meet the Asian market’s high demand for sourcing, logistics and flexible financing.

4 OnlyFans

UK

Revenue CAGR 394%

Best known for selling user-created pornography to subscribers, UK-based digital membership platform OnlyFans has grown exponentially since its founding five years ago, thanks in large part to the pandemic. The platform, which requests a small free for subscribers to watch and interact with their favourite stars, was founded by British investor and tech entrepreneur Tim Stokely (CEO) in 2016. By 2020, the platform had 85 million users and more than a million creators and by March 2021, its user based topped 120 million and creators collectively earned US$3bn in revenue. The platform now has more than 1.5 million content creators and 170 million users, as of March 2022. Though the platform mainly focuses on adult content, something that has limited external investment, the platform has expanded to multiple genres including fitness, music, gaming and fashion.

5 Enpal

Germany

Revenue CAGR 387%

Berlin-based solar startup Enpal (a portmanteau of ‘energy’ and ‘pal’) is the fastest-growing company in Germany and the fifth in Europe, as it taps into consumer demand for more sustainable and homeowner practices. This comes as energy prices surge and homeowners look for more affordable and green solutions. The startup, which leverages AI for provisioning and installing services, and then a subscription-style model for homeowners to pay for it, was founded in 2017 by Viktor Wingert and Jochen Ziervogel, and has grown rapidly since, growing to 14,000 customers and hitting unicorn status in September 2021 following a Series C round of funding that valued Enpal at US$1.1BN. Since its launch, the SoftBank-backed startup has raised total investment of €780m, with plans to expand beyond Germany and into new markets and to even expand into e-mobility and community-based energy distribution.

6 MR Consulting

Germany

Revenue CAGR 344%