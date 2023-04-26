Earlier this year, women leaders reached a new milestone. For the first time in the Fortune 500 list’s 68-year history, more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies (53) are led by women.

While the picture of female leadership is improving in the US, albeit slightly and slowly, it remains less rosy elsewhere.

In Korea, for example, women hold just 5.2% of executive positions at publicly listed companies, while in India, just 4.7% do, according to Deloitte India.

While across the African continent, just 5% of companies listed on Africa’s 24 stock exchanges have a woman as CEO.

That’s according to a study of 2,020 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges, along with Bloomberg data, revealed in the Definitive List of Women CEOs from Africa.com and Standard Bank Group.

According to the analysis of 93 women across 17 countries, while women-led companies remain a rarity across Africa, those companies that do have a woman CEO outperform financially by a wide measure.

“Despite difficult market conditions in most sectors and most geographies across the continent, in 2022, female-run companies in Africa outperformed most benchmarks,” says former Fortune 500 Board Director and Chair of Africa.com Teresa Clarke.

This trend of large-listed, women-led firms in Africa outperforming those led by men is being reflected all over the world.

McKinsey research from 2020 shows companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 25% more likely to have above-average profitability than companies in the bottom, while companies with more than 30% female executives were more likely to outperform companies that don’t, research from academics from the Universities of Glasgow and Leicester found.

To celebrate the outperformance of female-led companies in Africa and elsewhere, we list the women who have made it to the top jobs across the continent and investigate how they got there and what they have achieved.

1

CEO, Anglo American Plc

Revenue: US$41.6 billion

Country: South Africa