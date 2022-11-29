Top 10 largest listed banks in Saudi Arabia

The top 10 banks in Saudi Arabia have witnessed robust growth in profitability with net profit increasing 9.3% quarter-on-quarter, according to the latest Saudi Arabia Banking Pulse for Q3 2022 by professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal.

Profitability was underpinned by higher total interest income of 15.9% quarter-on-quarter and lower impairment charges for the quarter of 15.4%.

The report found that operating income of the Kingdom’s top 10 banks grew at a faster pace in the third quarter of 2022 than the previous quarter, and that the banks exhibited improved cost efficiency for the third consecutive quarter.

Banks in the Kingdom, like their GCC peers, are recording improved operating conditions and increased profitability as Gulf economies continue to bounce back from the pandemic slowdown.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing G20 economies with a burgeoning middle class that is accumulating wealth.

Saudi Arabia’s economy, the Arab world’s largest, grew 9.9% in the first quarter of 2022 to record the highest rate of growth in the past decade, the latest government data revealed.

Following strong expansion in 2020 and 2021, driven by mortgages, consumer loans and lending to SMEs, Saudi banks’ credit growth is expected to stay strong at about 12% in 2022, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Here are the 10 largest Tadawul-listed banks in the Kingdom.