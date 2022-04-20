Top 10 women leaders in fintech in EMEA region

7 Mariette Swart

Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Adyen

Amsterdam-based Mariette Swart is Chief Legal & Compliance Officer of payments platform Adyen, moving into the role in 2020 after four years as General Counsel where she built the legal team from the ground up.

Before joining Adyen, Mariette spent a decade at international law firm Hogan Lovells where, as Senior Legal Counsel, she gained vast experience in global financial services, helping companies with products in payments, debt and equity solutions, M&A and financial markets.

In 2004, Mariette completed a Degree in Regulated Markets and Corporate Law at Utrecht University, and she also holds qualifications from the Dutch Bar Association and Queen Mary University of London in Company Law, Banking & Securities.

8 Kanika Hope

Chief Strategy Officer

Temenos

A leading information technology professional with 25 years’ experience in leading global organisations such as McKinsey, General Electric and SAP, Kanika Hope has worked at Temenos for six years, joining as global strategic business development director before becoming Chief Strategy Officer in 2021.

Prior to Temenos, Kanika completed a decade at SAP, most recently serving leading business development for financial services, where she was responsible for strategic, value-based selling for significant customers and deals.

Beginning her career at GE, Kanika undertook the firm’s global leadership programme before moving to GE Capital as Assistant VP. She also spent five years as a McKinsey consultant, helping clients to improve the performance of their IT function. She has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

9 Sarah Browne

Chief Risk Officer & Head of Compliance for EMEA

Stripe

Sarah Browne stands out in the field as one of the few women leading risk for a fintech firm, joining Stripe as Chief Risk Officer in 2021.

Dublin-based Sarah boasts deep experience in the traditional banking industry to the fintech world, having spent more than two decades in various risk-related roles of increasing responsibility at the Bank of Ireland, heading various risk functions, from operational risk assurance to recovery and resolution planning. Her main areas of expertise are change management, compliance management, risk management, project management, stakeholder engagement and communications, and capability development.

Sarah is a fantastic example of combining the technical with the innovative and how leveraging foundational technical expertise in an innovative fast-moving industry can help propel organisations forward.

A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, Sarah has a Diploma in Financial Services from University College Dublin.

10 Rachel Mooney

Chief People Officer

Monzo Bank

An experienced HR executive, Rachel Mooney has a track record over the last 15 years of commercial delivery at pace in a number of global organisations, including Google and Vodafone.

Rachel joined Monzo in 2021 from Snow Software where, as Chief People Officer, she helped build and develop the technology business’ organisational and culture strategy. Prior to this, she spent eight years at Vodafone as the HR Director of group corporate functions and shared services.

She also has experience working at Google, where she was part of the founding team of Google’s EMEA headquarters, helping to establish its HR capabilities including hiring the leadership team, developing the operating environment and fostering a culture of innovation. She headed up organisational culture for EMEA here.

With an MSc in Neuroscience from King’s College London, Rachel has specific expertise in the application of neuropsychology to improve organisation and leadership performance. She has an MBA.

