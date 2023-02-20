UAE businesswoman Raja Al Gurg unveils new leadership book

Advocating female empowerment in the Middle East

Consistently named as Forbes Middle East’s most powerful businesswoman, just one of the many accolades she has secured, Raja is both regionally and internationally recognised as one of the Arab world’s most distinguished business leaders.

With four decades of experience in sectors spanning education and manufacturing, she has been MD of the Dubai-based business conglomerate Easa Al Gurg Group – whose businesses range from retail to real estate to construction – for over 30 years and assumed the position of Chairperson last year.

She chairs various other boards, among them the National Bank of Fujairah, the University of Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation, and more recently, as Pro-Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University Dubai; and is focused on various philanthropic missions.

But it is her work in female advocacy that really sets her apart and has earned her an impressive list of accolades.

As well as serving as President of Dubai Chambers of Commerce & Industry Business Women Committee, and as a member of the Arab International Women’s Forum, she is the founder and President of 20-year-old non-profit Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC), which aims to empower women by providing strategic education, training and networking opportunities.

Renowned not just for defying the stereotyped perceptions of women in the Middle East, but also for being an advocate of women empowerment, Raja has carved a unique niche for herself thanks to her support and encouragement in increasing the number of women in business.