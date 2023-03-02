UK businesses ‘squeezed but still standing’, says BCG survey

Businesses in the UK are showing resilience and optimism despite the current economic downturn and expected recession.

That’s according to a survey from Boston Consulting Group’s new survey entitled ‘State of UK Business 2023: Squeezed but still standing', which has been released by the firm’s Centre for Growth.

The survey of 1,500 business leaders says 75% of those polled expect a recession this year, but 61% expect an upturn in economic fortunes by 2025. And 63% say their own revenues will grow over the next three years.